Top AEW star’s shocking salary reportedly disclosed, close to what Roman Reigns is making in WWE

Reports of the newest AEW signee's contract details surfaced recently, and Kazuchika Okada reportedly earned huge amounts of money.

The Rainmaker made his much-awaited appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion and confirmed that he is All Elite. He turned heel and joined The Elite with the Young Bucks.

Recently, Tokyo Sports reported that Okada has a contract of three years and is estimated to earn two billion yen. This means he will be earning four million dollars annually.

This number is close to what Roman Reigns in WWE. The Tribal Chief earns around five million dollars yearly in the company.

Additionally, Fightful Select reported that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has signed a multi-year contract. It was also reported that he will be possibly moving to the United States of America.

It will be interesting to see how Okada is booked in the future, given his legendary status in NJPW.

AEW star Lance Archer shares his experience of working with Kazuchika Okada

The Murderhawk Monster and Rainmaker collided several times during their time in NJPW.

Speaking with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Archer opened up about working with him and how the 36-year-old star bought the best in Lance.

"My final day of the G1, which was an odd G1 to begin with because the fans were still not allowed to cheer. We’d have full houses, they could clap, they could ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’, but there was no loud cheering and chanting of names or singing songs or anything like that. So it was a different and new experience. But I got to work with Okada, with an opportunity to move on in the tournament, but he bested me. But the match itself was one of my most memorable matches," Archer said.

The Rainmaker will make his in-ring debut as an AEW star in the upcoming AEW Collision episode.

