"Gotta give The Usos their flowers" – Prominent WWE Tag Team star applauds current Tag Team Champions' impressive run

The Usos recently won PWI's Top Tag Team 2022 award, trumping many of the names that fans of other promotions were hoping to see. During a recent podcast, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy praised Jimmy and Jey for their 2022 run.

AEW boasts a tag team division that fans online often call the best in the industry. With the likes of FTR, the Young Bucks, and The Lucha Bros, many have clamored for how The Usos could fare in AEW, where there's far more competition.

Despite this, Matt Hardy believes the brothers outshined AEW's best, as he recently praised them on Matt Hardy's latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"When it’s all said and done, if I have to highlight one tag team as the stand-out tag team of 2022, I gotta give The Usos their flowers. They played a very prominent role in The Bloodline." (01:07 onward).

Hardy continued, noting that their look and demeanor adds to their legitimacy as athletes.

"They look like they could whip somebody’s a** – which is very important in pro wrestling – but to me, they stand on top of the mountain of tag teams in 2022." (03:45 onward).

Dax Harwood notably took to Twitter after The Usos celebrated their PWI victory, and sarcastically called himself salty for their victory.

Matt Hardy also touched on the online opinions of The Usos with many claiming they're formulaic

While Jimmy and Jey were praised by Matt Hardy and PWI, some fans online have grown tired of their portrayal. Co-host of Hardy's podcast, Jon Alba, notably brought up how many comments he's seen bashing The Usos about only having a handful of moves.

Continuing on the same podcast episode, Hardy addressed the criticism and claims that it's something many wrestlers have to deal with.

"If you have a formula and kind of work around it, I get it. At the end of the day pro wrestling is pro wrestling, you’re gonna have so many moves that you establish and people are gonna want to see those moves. The secret is just trying to place those things in different places." (02:34 onward).

It remains to be seen if the brothers can impress the same number of people in 2023, but could another tag team rise above them? Possibly an AEW tag team or even The Hardys finally having the run that was hindered last year? Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

