Top AEW star reacts to The Usos' jibe at multiple tag teams after winning major accolade

AEW's Dax Harwood recently took to social media to react to The Usos' recent tweet, where they celebrated their PWI milestone while putting all tag teams on notice.

Despite being one of the most decorated modern tag teams in wrestling, FTR have only managed to come in second place on the PWI Tag Team of the Year awards. Regardless of having some of the best-received bouts this year, the stars have yet again fallen short of the PWI Tag Team award.

In response to The Usos' calling out all the "salty a** tag teams," Dax Harwood jokingly posted a picture of various salts, possibly admitting to a bit of envy on his side.

"Live look at me rn," Harwoood tweeted.

Despite The Usos' achievements, FTR haven't been sitting around doing nothing. The duo recently wrestled side-by-side with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat in his final match, leading to a congratulatory message from WWE's Bayley.

Jim Cornette believes that FTR are "purposely" being held down in AEW

FTR are currently the World Tag Team Champions of three different promotions, and while the stars and their fans have a lot of pride in that distinction, Jim Cornette believes it does them a disservice.

During the recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran proposed that someone in the promotion is snubbing the prolific tag team.

"They got every other company’s tag team title that means something in those companies but are completely meaningless in [AEW]," Cornette said. "And the apologists are still acting like this is not intentional, that anybody could be so stupid, and people are still trying to say they’re not being held down on purpose!" [01:48 onward]

FTR are currently set to face The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but some have already questioned the booking of the match. Could the "Living Legends" walk away victorious, or will they simply suffer another defeat? Sounds off in the comments section below.

