WWE Superstar Bayley breaks character and sends a message to a major AEW star

Bayley is one of the biggest names in WWE today, but that hasn't stopped the star from reaching out to her former colleagues in AEW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to praise FTR's Cash Wheeler after the latter teamed up with a WWE Hall of Famer.

FTR has been on a mission to leave behind a legacy for themselves in wrestling, and has taken part in numerous high-profile tag team matches alongside and against legends of the industry. The duo recently teamed up with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for what was advertised as his last match, adding yet another legendary bout to their 2022 record,

Despite not being together in WWE anymore, the leader of Damage CTRL acknowledged her peer's monumental achievement of tagging with Steamboat and took to Twitter to praise FTR.

"@CashWheelerFTR Proud of my boys," Bayley Tweeted.

FTR aren't the only AEW notables to get some love from Bayley, as the star also recently took to social media to praise the returning Saraya (FKA Paige) for her first match since 2018 during the recent Full-Gear pay-per-view.

AEW star "Absolute" Ricky Starks recently commented on Bayley's Survivor Series bout

The former Hugger recently teamed up with her stable, Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross, during WWE's recent Survivor Series Women's WarGames match. Unfortunately for the former champion, her team ended up suffering defeat and took to social media to mourn her loss.

In response to her tweet, the newly turned babyface, Ricky Starks, had some words of encouragement for the star despite her loss.

"At least you survived," Ricky Starks Tweeted.

The two stars have had a long friendship, and time has seemingly not affected their bond. Additionally, Starks used to team up with Bayley's former fiancee, Aaron Solo, who is also signed to AEW and is a member of The Factory stable.

