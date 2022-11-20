Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently shared a throwback photo of her match with Saraya in NXT in reaction to the latter making her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear.

The Anti-Diva was forced to hang up her wrestling boots in late 2017 after taking a nasty bump during a house show that left her temporarily paralyzed in the ring. After being out of action for almost five years, she finally stepped into the squared circle at AEW Full Gear this week during a match against Britt Baker, which she won.

Prior to the match, Bayley took to Twitter to send out an old photo of her and Saraya during a match in NXT to show support for the former WWE Superstar. You can check it out below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Bayley showing support for Saraya on Twitter

The Anti-Diva parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment in July after her contract with the company expired. She's a former NXT Women's Champion and Divas Champion. Before her retirement, she was part of a stable known as Absolution with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

After announcing her retirement, Saraya became the new General Manager of SmackDown and briefly managed The Kabuki Warriors. Before arriving on the main roster, she shared the ring with stars such as Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Emma.

After The Role Model posted the photo on Twitter, numerous fans responded to it in a series of tweets, which you can check out below:

Bayley is currently set to compete at Survivor Series with her team, comprised of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. They will take on Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and another unannounced star in a ten-woman WarGames match.

What did you think about Saraya's return match at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below!

