Recently returned AEW wrestler reacts to Bayley saying that she was "not okay" after intense WWE Survivor Series match

Popular AEW star Ricky Starks reacted to Bayley's rambling on social media following WWE Survivor Series 2022.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY (Damage CTRL), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross went up against the group of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in the Women's WarGames match.

After a highly-intense match-up, The Man sealed the deal for Belair's team by jumping from the cage all the way to Kai and SKY, who were lying on the table.

Bayley was visibly dejected on Twitter as she posted some photo highlights of the bout. The Damage CTRL leader then admitted that she was still proud of her stablemates.

Starks responded by advising that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion should have nothing to be ashamed of as she at least survived the gruesome match concept.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley will take time to clap back at the former FTW Champion's remarks.

AEW star Ricky Starks will have a huge opportunity

After feuding with former partner Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks etched his name in the AEW World Title eliminator tournament.

The former FTW Champion had a rough start as he was dismantled by Lance Archer, which caused him injuries. However, he overcame the odds as he hit a spear on Archer during their qualifying match on the November 18th episode of Rampage.

Starks faced former teammate Brian Cage in the next round at Full Gear Zero Hour. Despite suffering the effects of Archer's attacks, the former was able to outlast the latter after hitting the Roshambo.

Then, last week on Dynamite, Starks went up against Ethan Page in the final round of the eliminator tournament. The Absolute one ultimately prevailed after hitting three spears on 'All Ego.'

With the victory, he will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Do you think Ricky Starks will become the next AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

