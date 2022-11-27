Becky Lynch's return to action at WWE Survivor Series sees ruthless finish inside the WarGames structure

Becky Lynch's return to WWE paid off with a massive finish as team EST defeated team Bayley in the Women's Survivor Series WarGames match.

The Survivor Series WarGames premium live event kicked off with a women's WarGames bout. Team Bianca Belair and the latest returned Becky Lynch went to war with Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in two rings, one cage, and no holds barred.

Dakota Kai collided with The EST for the first five minutes of the match before the next member entered the steel cage. The RAW Women's Champion picked up an early advantage as the crowd gave her a huge pop. The power of Belair kept one-half of the women's tag team women's champion on her knees. However, Dakota mauled the EST with an enormous foot while the latter was down in the ring's corner.

With less than two minutes on the clock, Belair put Kai in a massive suplex. The uber-athletic Belair was ready for her next challenger to enter the cage. Kai's tag team partner IYO SKY came to her rescue with a two-on-one advantage over the champion.

To even the score and aid of Belair, Asuka came number two for Team EST. The Empress of Tomorrow and her former tag team partner IYO gave audiences a showcase of back-and-forth shots. Meanwhile, EST portrayed her supremacy by carrying Dakota Kai in a military press and throwing her across the steel cage.

Nikki Cross came number three for Damage CTRL with props such as kendo sticks and garbage cans lid inside the massive cage.

However, Alexa Bliss entered number three for her team and took control of the Women's WarGames match. The women's tag team champion unloaded on EST, and Nikki Cross climbed onto the WarGames cage. Cross leaped from the top of the cell and put everyone through a cross body. A sight to behold!

The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, entered number four in her first WarGames match with ladders inside the ring. She also brought a table as chanted by the WWE universe: "We want tables!" Bayley and Kai pinned Bianca Belair with a table to the ringside and gave her a beat-down to show they were in control of the match.

Mia Yim entered number four for team EST with garbage cans inside the ring. When Yim entered the ring, she made a difference and gave her team a chance to recover.

Rhea Ripley entered her third WarGames match since her time in NXT on the main roster. Mami looked calm and composed as she helped Damage CTRL to dominate team EST.

Becky Lynch's return paid off at Survivor Series

Finally, The Man marched inside the ring as the Women's Survivor Series WarGames officially kicked off.

Becky later set her eyes on Bayley as the two women took massive chops at each other. Then, the Eradicator was blindsided by Lynch and Asuka working together as Asuka poison-misted Ripley.

The Role Model was on a mission to ruin Becky Lynch's return on SmackDown this week. Her teammate, SKY, fearlessly climbed the cage and moonsaulted on Michin and Belair.

Later, Nikki Cross grabbed a handcuff and linked Alexa Bliss to it. However, Bliss turned the opportunity and slammed the latter on a trash can.

The carnage at Survivor Series WarGames was unstoppable as Ripley recovered from the poison mist and took her revenge on Asuka. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair worked together as they placed the tag team champion across the table. Bayley tried to control the challengers; however, Belair KOD her across the cage.

Ultimately, Becky Lynch climbed the cage and ruthlessly leg dropped across the table on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Lynch had a great WWE return as she pinned on the women's tag team and earned a victory for Team EST at the Survivor Series women's WarGames match.

What did you think of Women's Survivor Series WarGames match? Sound off in the comments section below.

