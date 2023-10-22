"Gotta be Kane" - Fans explode with predictions on the identity of returning masked mystery attacker during AEW Collision

AEW Collision saw the return of a masked personality in what looked like The Devil persona of MJF.

The incident took place after the Bullet Club Gold, represented by Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, defeated the team of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. They were celebrating with Jay White after their win when the lights suddenly went off.

A few seconds later, on the big screen, someone showed up with a mask like the Devil one MJF uses. As usual, fans took to Twitter to speculate who it could be.

While the obvious answer could be MJF, many of the fans had some wacky suggestions with some saying that it could be WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

"Gotta be Kane."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While all the above tweets are just fan speculation, it should be noted that Jay White and MJF are embroiled in a rivalry. White stole Maxwell’s coveted World Title and has been seen wearing it over the last few weeks.

This could very well be MJF turning to the dark side of his persona to exact revenge on White and his stooges. He will defend his title against Jay White at AEW Full Gear on November 18 in California.

MJF writes emotional post to AEW fans

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not one to show his emotional side very often. However, that has changed over the last few months and he recently shared a very emotional message with all his fans on Twitter.

In a very long post, the AEW World Champion said he was grateful for all that he has and also thanked everyone for following his journey.

“This will feel random but I just wanted to say I’ve been doing this since I was 18 and there were times I questioned if I belonged or if I was good enough to be involved in something I hold at such a high regard. 2023 has been a year that has challenged me more physically and emotionally then [sic] any year of my life. One day I’ll tell everyone what stuff went down in my personal life….

"But it’s also been the most amazing year as well. I can say confidently I’ve never loved this sport more. I’m excited for the present and the future. I wanted to thank everyone who ever told me I was great. And everyone who ever told me I wasn’t good enough. It all drives me to reach for my ultimate goal of going down as one of the greats. Thanks for following my career. Thanks for loving something I cherish and hold dearly. Thank you Poors. Thank you Pro wrestling,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

He is yet to enter his wrestling prime, and the best is yet to come for MJF in AEW.

Are you excited to see what the future has in store for MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.