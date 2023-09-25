Grayson Waller claims "no one" appreciated WWE name before his jump to AEW

Grayson Waller is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE today. According to the star, he learned much about improving himself from AEW commentator and wrestling veteran Nigel McGuinness.

While McGuinness wasn't a main event star in WWE before his retirement, he's gained immeasurable experience. Naturally, many young stars note this, but according to Waller, only he and one other star realized exactly who the veteran was.

During his appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Grayson Waller claimed no one knew who Nigel McGuinness was except for him and Andre Chase:

"Nigel would sit backstage at NXT shows, and no one would go talk to him. Me and Andre Chase would go sit with him and pester him because we know Nigel. We know how good Nigel is. They thought he was a commentator."

Expand Tweet

Waller continued:

"Me and Andre, we basically got a seminar whenever we wanted. It was great having him around. He always had real advice. He wouldn't mess around, he's not faking me out." (H/T: Fightful).

LA Knight is also notably one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. According to Grayson Waller, however, Knight has him to thank for his popularity.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results here.

Grayson Waller also claims Nigel McGuinness gave him career-altering advice

Waller seems to be slowly building himself up to the top in WWE and has already caught the attention of the likes of Dutch Mantell. Recently, the veteran reviewed the star's finisher and praised him for his athleticism.

Continuing in the same interview, Waller detailed how he once spoke to McGuinness and helped him model himself after Muhammad Ali:

"I was doing 205, and no one cared who I was. Nigel pulled me aside and talked to me about Muhammad Ali. He said, 'When Ali talks and fights, he knows he's the best in the world, and it doesn't matter who it is against. You don't.' That piece of advice stuck with me." (H/T: Fightful).

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller claimed this conversation gave him the confidence to perform on "a different level." It remains to be seen if he'll someday become a main event star, but he seems to have many veterans who believe in him.