"Great idea" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Jeff Jarrett inviting megastar to AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on a celebrity potentially appearing in the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the evolution of the pro wrestling business makes it a very good idea.
The celebrity being talked about is Travis Kelce, the NFL star. Kelce is also a big fan of pro wrestling, having made an appearance at WrestleMania 40. Recently, Jeff Jarrett discussed welcoming the NFL star to the AEW ring, which sparked a lot of discussion among All Elite fans.
Speaking on the topic on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:
"I think it's a great idea you know. Lot of things have been happening now. Lot of those guys have been switching over to pro wrestling. Look at Logan Paul, you know, become a big big star. I think Jelly Roll, you know what I mean. Bigger star than he ever was. So I think this transition is really good for the business. Like I said, times have changed. So you know, I think we just gotta go with the change."
Bill Apter also wants to see Travis Kelce in AEW or WWE
According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Travis Kelce needs to join the pro-wrestling business someday.
Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:
"Travis Kelce? Oh man he is a huge, huge wrestling fan. So whether it happens with Jeff Jarrett because of the relationship with Taylor Swift, or if it happens with WWE, he is made for the pro-wrestling business. Definitely."
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Travis Kelce down the line and whether he will join the pro-wrestling world.
