Great news for Tony Khan and AEW!

A piece of good news for AEW President Tony Khan recently surfaced. He has been trying his best to book the best weekly shows possible for the fans and they have been full of praise for the recent editions of Dynamite and Collision.

Ad

Also, the recent Double or Nothing PPV was a huge success and fans have gotten more excited now that the Road to All In: Texas has started.

Amidst all these positive news, Collision too did a great job in terms of ratings this week. The show featured top stars like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, FTR, and Claudio Castragnoli. Along with them, many stars from CMLL also made an impact on the show.

Ad

Trending

The March 22, 2025, edition of Collision took place on Thursday rather than Saturday, and hence, the average audience during that episode was 353,000 viewers. However, last week, the show returned to its usual Saturday night slot and garnered a huge number.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

According to Wrestlenomics, Collision drew 501,000 viewers and was rated 0.18 among the key demographics. Many believe the NBA lead-in might have contributed to the strong numbers.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan is able to keep the product hot as it is right now. The promotion will air a four-hour episode during this week's Fyter Fest Dynamite where several huge matches will take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More