Great news for Tony Khan and AEW!

A piece of good news for AEW President Tony Khan recently surfaced. He has been trying his best to book the best weekly shows possible for the fans and they have been full of praise for the recent editions of Dynamite and Collision.
Also, the recent Double or Nothing PPV was a huge success and fans have gotten more excited now that the Road to All In: Texas has started.
Amidst all these positive news, Collision too did a great job in terms of ratings this week. The show featured top stars like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, FTR, and Claudio Castragnoli. Along with them, many stars from CMLL also made an impact on the show.
The March 22, 2025, edition of Collision took place on Thursday rather than Saturday, and hence, the average audience during that episode was 353,000 viewers. However, last week, the show returned to its usual Saturday night slot and garnered a huge number.
According to Wrestlenomics, Collision drew 501,000 viewers and was rated 0.18 among the key demographics. Many believe the NBA lead-in might have contributed to the strong numbers.
It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan is able to keep the product hot as it is right now. The promotion will air a four-hour episode during this week's Fyter Fest Dynamite where several huge matches will take place.