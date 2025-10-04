"Guessing your leaving WWE soon," "I see the vision" - Fans react to major star's cryptic post after Andrade surprisingly rejoins AEW

Andrade shocked the wrestling world by returning to AEW this week, days after leaving his previous promotion, WWE. This led to many fans linking his return to another star possibly joining him in All Elite Wrestling after they dropped a cryptic post.The aforementioned star in question, who is also a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, is Santos Escobar. The Mexican star had been leading the charge of Legado Del Fantasma with his cohorts, Angel and Berto. While the duo continues to appear on SmackDown, Escobar has been absent from television for months now.Amidst his hiatus, Escobar recently posted on X, hinting at his departure from WWE. This led to the fans' explosive reactions on social media. One fan candidly asked him if he was going to AEW like Andrade, while another also had a similar belief.Flakes $avage @FlakesSavageLINK@EscobarWWE You going to AEW too?David Chisum @DavidChisum4LINK@EscobarWWE I'm guessing your leaving WWE Soon.Another fan believed that he and Andrade would make a great team should he join All Elite Wrestling. He even added that the duo could become World Tag Team Champions together in the company.Forbidden Door PodCast @ForbiddenDoor_LINK@EscobarWWE Yes I see the vision . You and Andrade AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS could even be a wild rivalryOn the other hand, many fanatics began speculating that Escobar would arrive in Tony Khan's company and join the Don Callis Family like Andrade.ARIUS ッ @DreamvyrnLINK@EscobarWWE Lmfao you joining the greatest faction in wrestling rn too don is callingdan @MrRoma1927LINK@EscobarWWE time to join the Callis FamilyReason for Andrade's return to AEW happening so soon revealedAndrade's exit from WWE happened last month. This led to huge speculations regarding his return to AEW so soon, with a new report shedding light on the subject. According to PWInsider, there was no non-compete clause that held him back for a certain amount of time before signing with another company.This led to his comeback to Tony Khan's company this week, which became a major topic of discussion in professional wrestling. With the former WWE United States Champion back in the All Elite Wrestling landscape and aligning himself with The Don Callis Family, it will be interesting to see his second coming moving forward.