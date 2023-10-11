Hall of Famer doesn't "believe" in CM Punk signing with WWE

CM Punk is yet to return to pro wrestling. While many fans are still under the impression that he'll end up in WWE, wrestling legend Booker T doesn't think this is the case.

Punk had quite a successful run in WWE but was unfortunately released from the promotion in 2014. Shortly after, he retired from the sport, only to return and sign with AEW in 2021.

Booker T recently addressed all the speculation about Punk's potential return in his Hall of Fame podcast. In the episode, he explained why he - as a veteran of the industry - doesn't think it'll happen:

"For me, that's a hard one to actually believe in. Nobody has said WWE people have said they are in talks with CM Punk. I think this is a lot of rumor being speculated upon just because Survivor Series is going to be in Chicago and CM Punk is from Chicago."

Booker continued:

"Punk showing up at Survivor Series will be internet buzz. At this point in time right now when everything is going so great, what does CM Punk add to WWE right now at this point?" (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Booker T believes that CM Punk's exit from both WWE and AEW will play a role in his future

According to a recent report, WWE outright refused The Second City Saint after he tried to sign with the promotion recently. If this report ends up being true, Booker's assessment might be more spot-on than fans realize.

Continuing in the same episode, Booker T expressed that his jaded history will likely result in WWE opting against signing him:

"He didn't just leave WWE. He got fired from WWE. He didn't just leave AEW. He got fired with cause from AEW. What value does a person like that bring to your company?"

Additionally, he also pointed out how The Second City Saint didn't push ratings up high enough.

"Yeah, he's got a lot of fans, but those fans actually mean nothing when it comes to the big picture because the fans that love him didn't bump the ratings that much on AEW." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Shinsuke Nakamura recently delivered a GTS to Ricochet on an episode of WWE RAW, leading more fans to believe this was a CM Punk reference. However, according to another report, the move was more likely a shot at KENTA, the creator of the GTS.

