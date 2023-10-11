Rumor killer on legendary 7-time champion referencing CM Punk on WWE RAW - Reports

Fans have seen many WWE stars reference CM Punk in recent weeks. A RAW Superstar went ahead and used one of his iconic moves to get the rumor mills churning again.

Seth Rollins and Corey Graves have been at the forefront in dropping some hints and teasing fans about a potential return of The Best in The World. The latest episode of RAW saw Shinsuke Nakamura go a step further during his brawl with Ricochet.

After turning heel, The Artist has been doing some of the best work of his WWE career on RAW. He recently got out of a rivalry with Seth Rollins, where he was unsuccessful at winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

During his brawl with Ricochet on RAW, he dropped the former Intercontinental Champion with the GTS finisher to get fans talking again. The move isn’t from Nakamura’s standard moveset, making it seem that the seven-time champion was referencing CM Punk on RAW.

However, a new Ringside News report from Steve Carrier states that the same isn’t true, as the GTS isn’t considered a move made famous by CM Punk. Instead, it was said that “the move is originally from Japan,” and it was KENTA’s move first.

The report speculated that The Artist was a heel now, which could be why he used the finisher. It did not necessarily mean that Punk was coming back to WWE.

"Maybe no one gives a sh*t how it’s taken, and it’s just letting Nakamura be a heel?" The report noted.

Nakamura has been playing a vicious heel character on RAW that could help him elevate his game. It would be great to see him have another title run in the company.

Eric Bischoff wants to see CM Punk return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

There are rumors regarding CM Punk’s return circulating ever since he left AEW. Many expect to see him at Survivor Series this year. However, Eric Bischoff believes the eight-time champion should return at Royal Rumble 2024.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said the 2024 Royal Rumble would be a better option for his WWE return. He added that the Chicago crowd did not need to pop for him at Survivor Series.

"Absolutely. No question about it. They don’t need Chicago pop. Chicago is going to pop anyway, whether he shows up or not. No added value. None. Zero."

Bischoff continued, noting that the promotion doesn't need The Second City Saint.

"WWE doesn’t need CM Punk. Do I think that CM Punk, the character, could contribute to the ability to maintain momentum? I do. Do I think that he would be long-term world champion? No, it’s not necessary. That ship sailed. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be a great ending."

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the 44-year-old star. His return could help the company get even more viewership.

Do you want to see Punk return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below.