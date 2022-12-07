Hall of Famer believes former WWE Superstar mentored by Triple H is 'underrated'

Wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts believes that an AEW star who got his big break under Triple H's leadership in NXT is "underrated" in fans' eyes. The man in question is none other than FTR's Dax Harwood.

The FTR member has had a very eventful 2022, reigning as the ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champion with his partner Cash Wheeler. One thing that Dax Harwood never got the chance to do while Triple H was his boss was branching out as a singles wrestler. However, he emerged as a credible solo star in 2022, taking on the likes of Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and Adam Cole.

Speaking on his podcast, The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts commented on Harwood's most recent match with Bryan Danielson. The veteran feels that the FTR member is not only underrated but has an old-school approach.

"Dax [Harwood] is underrated by all. I think for him and Danielson to go out there and give it all that, these guys are old school. I'm not old school, I'm from the school that burnt down before they built the old school. But those two guys are old school and when they get in the ring they're not playing, they're going for it and I love that."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



It's matches like this I wish were commercial free. When it's THIS good, it should be uninterrupted.



This is true wrestling.



The only critique that Roberts had of the match between Harwood and Danielson was simply that he wasn't there to enjoy it in person.

"I just wished I'd have been there, that way I could have felt the energy that was inside that building with the fans, even the talent. I guarantee the talent was glued to the set somewhere going, 'Oh my god,' because there's just no way you can compete with that. When you're watching the best, you're watching the best. You may think you are, but you're not.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Could FTR return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge?

Since Triple H took control of WWE's creative team, many have speculated which AEW stars could possibly jump ship now that there is a new regime in charge.

FTR is a team that has had its name thrown around in recent months, with Dax Harwood revealing that he and Wheeler will be out of their contracts at the end of April 2023. This could allow them to sign wherever they want in the coming year.

KC 🎄💚❤️🎅🏻. Britt SZN 🦷💖. @DMDSZN

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler might not return to the Triple H-led company immediately. Harwood revealed recently that he and Wheeler enjoy traveling to different promotions worldwide, which might not be the case if they sign with WWE.

Would you like to see FTR return to WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section down below.

