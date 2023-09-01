Hall of Famer on if CM Punk-Jack Perry situation a work or shoot (Exclusive)

The alleged backstage altercation between CM Punk and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has kept the wrestling world in speculation. Hall of Famer Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on whether the incident was a work or shoot.

After All In, reports surfaced about a backstage physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry during the show. The incident unfolded during his match against HOOK. He took a not-so-subtle jab at former AEW World Champion for the use of glass in the match, which Punk stopped a few weeks ago on Collision.

This led to the former AEW World Champion reportedly clashing with Jack Perry backstage at All In, which resulted in both getting suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter Apter shared his thoughts on whether the backstage altercation was a work.

"They have a match, it's going to be obvious that it was, that the whole thing was a work. It's going to be obvious unless it's a shoot fight, it's too obvious. They can't put them in the ring against each other after this... I think The Young Bucks situation is different than the CM Punk and Jack Perry situation," Apter said. [10:10 - 10:40]

Initial reports claimed CM Punk had an altercation with another AEW star backstage at All In

Aside from the reported backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry before his All In match against Samoa Joe, it was reported that Miro was entangled in the unfolding drama.

However, The Redeemer swiftly addressed the speculation on Twitter, dismissing the claims as fake.

"That’s fake and untrue," Miro wrote.

However, it was later reported by Sean Ross Sapp that Punk and Miro were seen laughing and having fun backstage during their confrontation.

