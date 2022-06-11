Hall of Famer gives his opinion on how former WWE Superstar Paige could fit in the AEW women's division (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on how AEW can accommodate Paige into their stacked women's roster.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently announced that she had decided to leave the promotion. She had an 11-year run with the company, including multiple title reigns and great feuds with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, and AJ Lee.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter was asked which All Elite Wrestling star Tony Khan had to let go to make room for Paige if he wanted to sign her.

He stated that there is no such need to remove anyone and give someone a break instead. The veteran praised the AEW Women's roster but noted that the audience is not as invested in most of them.

Here's what Bill Apter had to say:

"You don't have to bump anybody. Just give somebody off maybe for a few weeks and just regenerate what you're going to do with the women. I want to make it clear what I said before, AEW has a great women's division but I don't see the fans invested in it as much as they should other than Dr. Britt Baker or one of the international stars or the emergence of Athena." [11:25-12:05]

You can check out his comments here:

Bill Apter feels there is room for improvement in AEW

The Wrestling veteran pointed out an issue he found with All Elite Wrestling while talking to Sportskeeda. He stated that the promotion does get a lot of things right, but they still need to improve their women's division.

He also said that the matches involving women do not seem as smooth as the men despite their talent. Here's what Apter had to say:

"For some reason, the girls' matches just don't seem as tight as the guys' matches. And not taking anything away form the girls, they're really really good."

AEW has one of the most stacked rosters in pro wrestling with newbies and veterans of the industry. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan can implement new ideas to improve the women's division.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far