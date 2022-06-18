"When The Rock comes back and wrestles Roman" - Hall of Famer gives his take on WWE and AEW's current mediocre ratings

Ric Flair has given his take on AEW and WWE's current ratings. Both promotions have been struggling, as of late, in terms of their viewership.

Speaking on the Hannibal TV recently, Flair pointed out that modern day wrestlers feel a lot of pressure when handed a scripted promo and the disadvantages of the same.

The Nature Boy added that a scripted promo memorized by a superstar will not help. Having The Rock return to face Roman Reigns will help in selling tickets as when 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin came back that sold tickets. Flair said:

"And boy they need help with the ratings, now, both of them. Those written down interviews, you can tell a mile away, whether the kids feel it or not. Its a lot of pressure to read something out that doesn't naturally come out, you don't actually feel in your heart. That's a big difference. I mean, you can tell the guys where they take off because if they're taking what they've been handed to memorize and they put emotion into it but that's just talking generically. It doesn't sell tickets. When The Rock comes back and wrestles Roman that will sell tickets, when Steve Austin came back that sold tickets." [0:01-0:50]

Ric Flair recently claimed that his daughter Charlotte and Randy Orton are being held back by WWE

Ric Flair admitted that WWE fears they might lose Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton if they achieve megastar status, much like they lost The Rock.

Speaking on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, the multi-time world champion claimed that WWE purposely holds back its performers. He said:

“I just feel like the guys that are really great, like Randy and my daughter, are held back because they only want them to go that far. They don’t want anybody to become The Rock again, who’s gonna walk off. They don’t want anybody to become John [Cena] or Steve [Austin] that can say, ‘I don’t wanna do it.’”

There has been a lot of talk in regards to The Great One possibly returning for a match against Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as of writing.

