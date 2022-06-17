Ric Flair claims WWE is holding two top stars back due to fears they could leave like The Rock

Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton should be presented as even bigger stars in WWE.

Charlotte Flair, a 13-time women’s world champion, has been one of the most prominent superstars in WWE since 2015. Ric Flair’s former Evolution stablemate Orton is a 14-time men’s world champion and recently celebrated 20 years on the main roster.

Speaking on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Ric Flair claimed WWE does not want anyone to become as successful as The Rock. For that reason, he thinks the company purposely prevents talented performers from achieving megastar status.

“I just feel like the guys that are really great, like Randy and my daughter, are held back because they only want them to go that far,” Flair said. “They don’t want anybody to become The Rock again, who’s gonna walk off. They don’t want anybody to become John [Cena] or Steve [Austin] that can say, ‘I don’t wanna do it.’” [19:10-19:34]

As The Nature Boy referenced, he believes WWE is afraid of superstars becoming so big that they no longer need the company.

The Rock, for example, stopped performing full-time in 2002 because he wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood. His absence left WWE short of main-event stars, especially as Steve Austin departed around the same time.

Ric Flair’s honest thoughts on WWE’s current main-eventers

The 73-year-old is a big fan of superstars such as AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns. He also thinks his daughter Charlotte Flair is the greatest performer in the history of the wrestling business.

Despite those superstars’ undoubted qualities, Ric Flair still expects WWE to hold them back from achieving too much success.

“I think Roman’s larger than life, I think my daughter’s larger than life, I think Randy Orton’s larger than life, I think AJ’s larger than life,” Flair continued. “But they don’t let them get larger than they wanna make them. There’s never been a greater worker period in the company than my daughter, but they’re gonna keep her in check. They keep everybody in check now.” [20:10-20:34]

The two-time Hall of Famer is set to return to the ring for the first time in more than a decade on July 31. Former WWE agent Gerald Brisco recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta about the wrestling legend possibly competing again after the event.

Please credit the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

