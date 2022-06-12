"He's got a damn pacemaker" - Why Gerald Brisco is concerned about Ric Flair returning to the ring (Exclusive)

WWE legend Gerald Brisco recently expressed his concerns about Ric Flair's return to the ring for one final match.

Flair is making a comeback to the squared circle at the advanced age of 73. The legendary pro wrestler is scheduled to compete on July 31 in Nashville as part of Jim Crockett Promotions.

Obviously, the internet was torn about this bold decision from The Nature Boy. While some fans were ecstatic that they would get to see the legend compete one last time, others were worried about him being able to perform at this stage of his career.

Flair's old friend Gerald Brisco recently spoke at length to Sportskeeda Wrestling on a wide variety of topics. One of them is his concern about the 16-time world champion's return to the ring. He stated that Flair has a pacemaker, and a wrong move could dislodge it, which could prove to be fatal.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and I hope...he's got a damn pacemaker. It worries me. I talk to doctors and a certain bump in the wrong direction or a certain chop or something like that...that thing could dislodge it. He could drop dead. I don't want to see Flair drop dead. I don't want to be a part of that. I wish him well," Brisco said. [1:45 -2:09]

Check out the entire interview below.

Now you can hear stories about Ric Flair and many others straight from the legends

From Flair to Dusty Rhodes (refer to the video embedded below), Jerry Brisco has a thousand stories to tell about everyone in the pro wrestling universe.

When you club him with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, there are a thousand more stories waiting to be heard.

But there's more. Special guests regularly join their Stories from Brisco and Bradshaw podcast to share their experiences.

Do follow them on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the quotes above.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far