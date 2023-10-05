Hall of Famer has a piece of advice for Dolph Ziggler and other released WWE stars

After its merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, WWE recently released several superstars as a cost-cutting measure. From the list of the released superstars, the name of Dolph Ziggler grabbed the most headlines.

Ziggler, who joined the Stamford-based company in 2004, is considered one of the best in-ring performers in professional Wrestling. While the WWE veteran enjoyed great success in terms of championship victories, he also played a huge part in elevating many rising stars in the company during this period.

During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had motivational advice for the 43-year-old former World Heavyweight Champion and other released superstars. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Brother, it happens, man. This is an evil business. Hey, look at it this way, it might be your biggest break. You never know. Guys start over, man. I guess it was a lot easier for me because back in my day, we started over every time you moved from territory to territory. So you had to learn how to fit in. Well, there’s still a place for you guys in wrestling, it’s just not with WWE. Look around you, you’ll see what I’m talking about. You’ll get it." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Jake Roberts is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and performs as the manager to Lance Archer.

Lance Archer says Vickie Guerrero could have taken WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts' part as per initial plans

On an episode of Perched On The Top Rope, Archer revealed the AEW was planning to bring Vickie as his manager, but the part eventually landed with Jake Roberts.

The Murderhawk Monster said it happened for the best as his style meshed well with that of Roberts, and it would have been a lot different if Vickie Guerrero had played the part of his manager.

"I'm trying to remember specifically. They were bringing Vickie [Vickie Guerrero] in at the time. I think Vickie was one of the possibilities. Ultimately, it was decided Jake and I together, especially with his style and character and my style and character, it fit well together in comparison to... not that Vickie and I couldn't and wouldn't have worked, it would have just been such a difference between who she is and what I was. She fit very well with Nyla [Nyla Rose] and the same when they decided Jake and I would be paired together," Lance Archer said. [H/T Fightful]

