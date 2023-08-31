Hall of Famer says RVD snubbing WWE for AEW was an "eye-opener" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on Rob Van Dam's appearance in AEW. This was following RVD's debut for the promotion on August 2, 2023.

The former Intercontinental Champion made a shocking appearance in AEW alongside Jerry Lynn. The ECW alumnus confronted Jack Perry after the latter made comments about the iconic promotion.

To the surprise of many, RVD was still in shape and was able to bring the fight to Perry. He faced Jack Perry for the FTW Championship during the August 9 episode of Dynamite but failed to pick up the win.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter mentioned that he was surprised by Rob Van Dam's appearance in AEW.

The veteran journalist said this was RVD's first appearance in any major wrestling promotion since WWE and TNA, so for him, it was definitely an "eye-opener."

"It's the fact that AEW has become such a huge company right now and a lot of people look at them as you know "The Competition" to WWE, and Rob Van Dam has been a WWE and independent guy in the last whatever years. But he's not gone to another major company so this was an eye-opener. I was surprised to see him on there, but I was pleasantly surprised 'cause I loved watching RVD." [3:02-3:33]

RVD shared his thoughts about Brock Lesnar

Rob Van Dam has had a decade-long career, and he has shared the ring with several icons in the industry. Recently, he gave his thoughts on a dominant force he encountered at points in his career, Brock Lesnar.

While speaking on 1 of A Kind last week, the Hall of Famer described Lesnar as one of the most outstanding individuals in the industry.

He mentioned The Beast Incarnate's accomplishments as a UFC fighter and how he brings that same level of intensity into pro wrestling.

"Brock Lesnar is, in my opinion, one of the most outstanding individuals to be in the industry," RVD said. "The fact that he can be the UFC Champion at the same time, and legitimately brag about being the toughest guy in the world ... that's so good for the business. And he's so good for the business. He's what a pro wrestler should be — he's a great amateur wrestler that went pro because he was so damn good."

RVD has made his in-ring return in a major promotion and looks to still be in excellent shape. There have been no reports, however, regarding his plans for the future.

