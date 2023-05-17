Hall of Famer wants Drew McIntyre to headline All In against returning AEW star (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer and wrestling veteran Bill Apter wants to see Drew McIntyre square off against CM Punk at the prestigious Wembley Stadium in London, England, for AEW All In.

There have been rumors about Drew McIntyre's WWE contract situation, with reports indicating potential dissatisfaction and a move to AEW. As a former world champion, McIntyre's talent would be highly valued in any promotion he joins.

In a recent interview with Dr. Chris for UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about the potential matchup and said that WWE might want to keep Drew McIntyre under contract.

"I think, one of the main reasons whether they say so or not, they're not going to is to keep him guessing or keep him under contract is Wembley Stadium. Can you imagine that? If they announced CM Punk coming back onto there and also Drew McIntyre... Absolutely []in for Punk vs. McIntyre]. Oh my God. What a main event," (23:38 - 24:08)

Furthermore, Apter talked about fan support for CM Punk, even if McIntyre takes on the babyface role in the matchup:

"But I think the fans even though, you know, Drew would probably be the babyface there. I still think the fans still have that craziness over. I don't know. Exactly. I can't put into words what it is, but there's something about CM Punk that they want to see him and they want to see him on top," (24:23 - 24:44)

The prospect of Punk and McIntyre facing off at Wembley Stadium is incredibly exciting, potentially creating a historic moment in wrestling history.

Update on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract extension

The future of The Scottish Warrior in WWE is generating significant buzz as his contract expiration approaches. Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently provided an exclusive update, revealing that McIntyre has yet to agree on a contract extension.

This news may disappoint the fans eagerly awaiting his return to TV following his last appearance at WrestleMania 39. McIntyre has been a key asset to WWE, shouldering the company during the pandemic and maintaining a main event presence.

While an agreement is still possible, if McIntyre departs, he would become a highly sought-after free agent with numerous promotions vying for his services.

