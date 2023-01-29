"Hang out with us" - Seth Rollins wants top AEW duo to jump ship to WWE

Seth Rollins has reacted to the news of AEW tag team, FTR, possibly jumping ship to WWE in 2023.

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, were released from WWE in 2020. They are currently signed to AEW, where they have already won the company's World Tag Team Championships.

Speaking in an interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Rollins praised FTR and is hopeful of seeing them back in WWE.

"Yeah, great talents, hell of a tag team, good guys, always had a good relationship with them. I would love to see them come back if they wanna come back, if they want to come back and hang out with us," said Rollins. [From 1:54 - 2:04]

Hulk Hogan thinks Seth Rollins could win the Royal Rumble Match

In 2022, Seth Rollins came agonizingly close to winning the Universal Champion. At the Royal Rumble premium live event, he faced Roman Reigns for the title in a match that ended via disqualification.

The former Universal Champion will aim to win the Rumble and earn a rightful shot at The Tribal Chief.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has also backed Rollins to win the Rumble. Speaking in a video uploaded by WWE, The Hulkster backed Rollins to win the Men's Rumble, he said:

"The man who's gonna win the Men's Royal Rumble is Seth Rollins; come on!"

Rollins has recently been feuding with Austin Theory over the WWE United States Championship. He lost the title at Survivor Series WarGames and has failed to beat the young WWE star in a rematch on RAW.

The Visionary will aim to win the Royal Rumble Match once again and earn a title shot against The Head of the Table at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

