Roman Reigns' former rival will win the Royal Rumble Match, according to WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has made his pick on who will win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and potentially challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Hulkster was asked this pressing question backstage at RAW XXX.

WWE's official YouTube channel uploaded a video of multiple Hall of Famers making their predictions for this Saturday's Rumble matches, featuring Hogan and several other legends. The 12-time world champion predicted that Seth Rollins will win the 30-man match. Here is what he said:

"The man who's gonna win the Men's Royal Rumble is Seth Rollins; come on!" (0:07-0:10)

Hulk Hogan wasn't the only one to pick Rollins, as Jerry Lawler and Road Dogg both believe The Visionary will win his second Rumble. Roman Reigns' former rival came out on top in the 2019 edition of the 30-man free-for-all.

The DX member had more reasoning for his pick than Hogan did. Here is what he said:

"I'm predicting Seth Rollins," said Road Dogg. "Seth Freakin' Rollins is on a freakin' roll, and there's nobody doing it better than him right now. The winner of this year's Royal Rumble, in the old Road Dogg's humble opinion, Seth Freakin' Rollins," he continued. (0:44-0:58)

It remains to be seen if there is any meaning behind so many WWE legends predicting Rollins to win. He is one of the biggest stars in the field for the Men's Royal Rumble Match and is among the few who can viably beat Roman Reigns.

What if Seth Rollins wins the Royal Rumble and challenges Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

With Seth Rollins being a babyface right now, a potential 'Mania match between him and Roman Reigns is not out of the question. WWE seemingly has other ideas for The Tribal Chief, including The Rock and Cody Rhodes, but this match would have as much storyline meaning as any other alternative.

Reigns and Rollins have unfinished business, with their match at last year's Royal Rumble ending in disqualification. And considering their excellent in-ring chemistry, a potential WrestleMania main event between the former Shield brothers will be a guaranteed home run for WWE.

