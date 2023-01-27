WWE has announced just over half the field of the 30-man Royal Rumble Match. With two days to go, 14 spots are open in the match. This leaves several exciting possibilities regarding surprise entrants, but how many superstars will actually return?

The remaining half of the Rumble field will be filled by a combination of current names on RAW and SmackDown, absent stars, and maybe a particular returning legend. As we will see, quite a few big stars are yet to be added to the match.

So, without further ado, let's look at who can join the field. Here are predictions for who will take every remaining spot in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#14. Elias

Elias has tweeted a clip of Ric Flair giving him advice ahead of the Royal Rumble, which might indicate that he is set to enter the match. It remains to be seen if WWE confirms his participation imminently, but it does look like The Drifter will be in the 30-man Rumble.

#13. Brock Lesnar

The Beast is back.

Brock Lesnar returned at the end of WWE RAW XXX and cost Bobby Lashley his United States Championship match against Austin Theory. This resumes their intense feud, which could feature in the Royal Rumble Match.

The Beast Incarnate is yet to be added, but he will most likely enter and face off with The All Mighty. The two may even eliminate each other, leading to a blowoff match at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania.

#12. Sami Zayn & #11. Solo Sikoa

Will this be Sami's final test?

Sami Zayn will have to undergo one final test at the Royal Rumble to prove his loyalty to The Bloodline. While it will likely be a part of Roman Reigns' match against Kevin Owens, The Honorary Uce can also enter the 30-man Rumble.

The Tribal Chief could order Zayn to win the match or possibly help Solo Sikoa come out on top. WWE would be wise to put multiple members of The Bloodline in the Royal Rumble so that it can feature some seamless storyline progression. Sami Zayn's showing in the match could even escalate his exile from the group.

#10. Finn Balor & #9. Damian Priest

The Judgment Day is among the most entertaining acts on WWE television, so all three members need to be in the Royal Rumble Match. Dominik Mysterio was announced for the bout a few hours ago via a training video with him and Rhea Ripley.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will likely get added to the Rumble too. The trio can have a dominant period and eliminate a few superstars, with Dom looking to eliminate his father, Rey Mysterio. However, they may encounter a certain former member of the stable.

#8. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Another Rumble return for Edge?

Edge has not been seen in WWE since he lost an 'I Quit' Match to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, and Rhea Ripley hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to. The Glamazon could return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, while The Rated-R Superstar will likely show up in the 30-man affair.

The 11-time world champion has unfinished business with The Judgment Day, so expect Edge to eliminate multiple members of the group if he shows up. It would certainly add to his incredible collection of Rumble moments.

#7. Johnny Gargano

He wants to be in the Rumble.

Johnny Gargano suffered a shoulder injury during a WWE Live Event in December, which put his Royal Rumble status in doubt. The former NXT Champion said he is desperate to return in time for the premium live event, so he can enter the match.

It looks like that will happen, as Gargano was on this week's episode of RAW, albeit in the background of the poker game. Hopefully, Johnny Wrestling is cleared to return to the ring at the Rumble, where he could have a decent showing.

#6. Dolph Ziggler

He has appeared in 14 straight Rumbles.

Dolph Ziggler has entered the last 14 Royal Rumble Matches, so as long as he is active, WWE might as well keep his streak going. The Showoff is currently on Monday Night RAW, which makes him likely to enter the match. Ziggler might not do too much, and could help put some shine on younger stars.

#5. Matt Cardona

He has teased a Rumble return.

The man formerly known as Zack Ryder has constantly been teasing an appearance in the Royal Rumble Match, with it being likely. Triple H might want to book a non-WWE wrestler in the 30-man contest, so Matt Cardona is a serious possibility to enter as a surprise.

This would serve as a hard reset for the former Intercontinental Champion in WWE, who has largely been perceived as a joke in the company. However, it will likely be a one-off deal, as Cardona has several indy bookings after the Rumble.

#4. Logan Paul

Another possible surprise entrant.

Logan Paul hasn't been seen in WWE since his excellent match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He tore his MCL that night but could be back at the Royal Rumble. According to reports, the company is hopeful that the internet sensation can appear on the show.

This would boost the star power of the Rumble while potentially setting up Paul's WrestleMania match. He can have an impressive showing on Saturday, furthering his stock as a relative newcomer in WWE.

#3. Matt Riddle

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Ngl but I’ve quickly forgotten about Matt Riddle in his absence.



Potential Royal Rumble surprise? Ngl but I’ve quickly forgotten about Matt Riddle in his absence. Potential Royal Rumble surprise? https://t.co/LW1EGmYAjW

After an alleged failed drug test, Matt Riddle was written off WWE television for six weeks. The company reportedly sent him to rehab, with it being over six weeks since he was last seen on RAW.

Hopefully, The Original Bro is in much better condition and can return in the Royal Rumble Match as a surprise. Riddle might restart his beef with Solo Sikoa, who attacked the former UFC fighter to write him off.

#2. Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee took a break from WWE to cover the college football season for ESPN. But now that it is over, the popular star could return to the company at any point.

The fans will go wild if McAfee comes back as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match. He can then rejoin the SmackDown commentary team alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

#1. The Rock: Potential Royal Rumble winner

It could still happen!

It would be mildly disappointing if The Rock doesn't appear in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. WWE has left us with several hints that The Great One will show up on Saturday, with the electrifying Rumble poster being one of them.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is the ultimate dream match for WrestleMania, with the Royal Rumble being the only way to set it up as things stand. While recent reports have indicated that the Hollywood star may not be back, Dwayne Johnson and WWE are possibly keeping his return a complete secret, so it remains a surprise.

