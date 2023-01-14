Triple H signing could miss 2023 Royal Rumble Match after suffering real-life injury at WWE Live Event - Reports

The first Royal Rumble Premium Live Event of Triple H's era of booking WWE is upon us, which has garnered much excitement. However, a few superstars are doubtful about it. Among them is Johnny Gargano, who is currently injured.

Triple H is a big fan of the former NXT Champion, bringing him back to WWE in August 2022. Johnny Wrestling is now a part of Monday Night RAW but recently suffered a shoulder injury. He sprained his AC joint at a live event in Toronto on December 30th, where he teamed up with Dexter Lumis to defeat The Miz and Baron Corbin.

Having stated his intention to compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble Match, Gargano's WWE return could come around that time. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 35-year-old star's recovery could lead to "a close call" regarding his Royal Rumble status.

Here is what he said:

"The Gargano injury they announced on Raw is legit. He has a sprained AC joint (shoulder) suffered at the 12/30 house show in Toronto. He said that he is looking at being back for the Rumble. That injury is usually about a month off so it’s a close call," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T Bodyslam]

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble! I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!

It remains to be seen if Johnny Gargano will compete in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble Match. Hopefully, the former NXT Champion can make it back in time for it and join the existing field of competitors.

Johnny Wrestling recently gave a positive update on his shoulder injury, stating that he will work hard to return as soon as possible. The former NXT Champion was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, where he discussed the situation and the potential recovery time.

Here is what Gargano said:

"Doctors say originally about five to six weeks, I'm going to do everything in my power to cut that time down. And that's the most transparent I can be there. We're going to see what can happen and I'm gonna work very, very hard to come back as soon as possible. Because I am far from happy with how things have gone for me recently, and I want to write those wrongs and show everyone out there that believes in me what Johnny Wrestling is truly capable of doing."

Do you think Johnny Gargano will return to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble Match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

