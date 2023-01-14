Update on WWE Superstars who have announced themselves for the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble marks the kick-off to WrestleMania season in WWE and is one of the most exciting times of the year.

Every year, fans wait to see which superstars will brave 29 other men or women to emerge as the winner of the Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, on January 28. During the Rumble, two superstars enter the ring, and every 90 seconds, a new star joins the fray. A wrestler is eliminated when they are tossed over the top rope with both feet touching the floor until there is only one left standing.

This year, the stakes are higher than ever heading into the Royal Rumble as the winners of the event will can main event WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles.

With just a little over two weeks remaining for Rumble, several WWE stars have announced their participation in the matchup. The stars below have declared themselves to compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio

The following names from the women's division will also be appearing in this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match:

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Candice LeRae

With some time left for the event, we will see more names added to this list.

Who won the WWE Royal Rumble match last year?

Last year, Brock Lesnar made a massive impact as he entered the Men's Rumble match at number 30, eliminated five other superstars to win the event, and set a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Women’s: Ronda Rousey

Women's: Ronda Rousey

Men's: Brock Lesnar

The Women's Royal Rumble match had another surprise as Ronda Rousey returned to WWE. The Baddest Woman on the Planet entered the Rumble at number 28 and eliminated four other women to punch her ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All, where she faced Charlotte Flair.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble this year and book their tickets to the main event of WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

