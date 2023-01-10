What injury did WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano suffer?

Johnny Gargano’s injury announcement took the pro wrestling world by surprise. The Rebel Heart was in the middle of a feud with The Miz and his newly hired help, Bronson Reed. Gargano seems to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

WWE dropped the terrible news about the injury during January 9, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. Kevin Patrick noted that Johnny Gargano was supposed to compete on the show, but a “Grade 2 AC sprain” put him on the sidelines.

The former NXT Champion himself confirmed the injury in a Twitter update. Gargano revealed he suffered the injury during a WWE live event in Toronto. He also hopes to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

"I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!" he wrote.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble! I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!

The timing of Johnny Gargano’s injury couldn’t be worse. With Royal Rumble just two weeks away from going down at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Rebel Heart will need to recover as soon as possible to declare himself for the rumble.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

Candice LeRae provides an update on Johnny Gargano’s injury

Candice LeRae appeared on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Cathy Kelley approached Poison Pixie to provide an update on her husband’s medical condition.

She confirmed the injury and said doctors had advised Gargano to take a break from in-ring competition to heal.

Rhea Ripley showed up and confronted LeRae. The two got into a heated argument and settled things inside the ring. The Eradicator picked up the win over her former friend. It was then revealed that both women would compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

It remains to be seen if Gargano will recover ahead of the big event. The Royal Rumble emanates from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes