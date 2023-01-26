8-time WWE Champion's heavily rumored WrestleMania 39 return is reportedly not going to happen 

With the Road to WrestleMania 39 set to begin this Saturday at the Royal Rumble, fans are hoping to see some old faces return. However, one star who is reportedly not going to be making his wrestling comeback is The Rock.

Over the past two years, Dwayne Johnson's cousin Roman Reigns has claimed to be the head of the Anoa'i family table. Hence, fans have been dreaming of a 'Mania showdown between the two, with many speculating The Great One would return this weekend.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock's WWE return is unlikely to happen this year.

"With Dwayne, it’s completely different, Dwayne’s a giant movie star and coming back and it’s [Roman’s] cousin and they’ve been building to it for years. But it looks like it’s not gonna happen." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

With The Rock allegedly not set to face Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, fans' attention may turn to Cody Rhodes as the next potential challenger. Rhodes is set to make his highly anticipated return to action in the Royal Rumble Match this Saturday.

Former WWE Champion on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 39

Like the fans, it seems that some of the company's biggest superstars are just as open to the idea of The Great One's in-ring return.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, multi-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was asked if he had heard any rumblings regarding The Rock's potential comeback at WrestleMania 39. In response, The All Mighty said:

"The Rock is a huge star. So, of course, if he comes back, it's gonna bring a lot of notoriety to us. And being in Hollywood this year, I think there would be a good opportunity that he maybe back. I don't know; I have been asked several times if The Rock is coming back." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Over the years, The Rock has faced some of the greatest ever WWE stars at WrestleMania, including John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Triple H.

Do you think The Rock will be on the card at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

