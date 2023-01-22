"It'll be good for all of us" - Bobby Lashley on WWE legend possibly returning to wrestle after seven years (Exclusive)

RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley recently shared his thoughts on The Rock's rumored return to WWE to compete at WrestleMania 39.

For months, fans have been speculating about the possibility of The Brahma Bull challenging his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Though the Hollywood megastar's status for the event is still uncertain, it's safe to say the buzz surrounding it has been sky-high.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bobby Lashley discussed The Rock's rumored comeback. He stated that it makes sense for the legend to return at WrestleMania 39: Hollywood and believes it could bring a lot of eyeballs to WWE.

"The Rock is a huge star. So, of course, if he comes back, it's gonna bring a lot of notoriety to us. And being in Hollywood this year, I think there would be a good opportunity that he maybe back. I don't know; I have been asked several times if The Rock is coming back," said Lashley.

However, Lashley made it clear he had no idea if The Rock was returning, saying he didn't even know what he's himself supposed to do next month.

"We don't know anything. I don't even know what I'm doing next month. So I can't really tell you what The Rock is doing. But of course, everybody would love to see The Rock; he's a huge star. So if he comes back, it'll be good for all of us," added Bobby Lashley. (1:16 - 1:42)

Bobby Lashley is open to wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Considering just how influential The Rock is, several performers are interested in getting inside the ring with him. One of them is Bobby Lashley himself.

A few months back, The All Mighty spoke about a potential matchup with The Rock at WrestleMania 39. The former WWE Champion stated that The Great One was an "iconic figure" and that a clash with him could be a big money draw.

"There's always some big names in the business and no matter what, I mean this is not my matchup, but The Rock is always huge, iconic figure. I think there's other people that are more in line. Brock is always a big one but you know this scene is always there. You know for me it's always the big matches. Everybody wants a good match," said Lashley.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.



- WON Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.- WON https://t.co/TUX4jtfKp1

With Royal Rumble mere days away, fans are hoping to see The Rock possibly show up in the Men's Rumble match to set up a clash with Roman Reigns.

