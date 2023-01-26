The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match is one of the most exciting editions of WWE's January staple, with several possible winners. There will be intrigue until the last possible moment, as fans are expecting a particular surprise.

Whether it happens or not, WWE can go in several directions with the finish of the 30-man Rumble. It is arguably the most essential part of the match, as everybody remembers the winner. Triple H has options, but not all of them are good.

So, with that being said, let's look at five different ways this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match can end.

#5. Cody Rhodes eliminates Seth Rollins to win the Royal Rumble

This is one of the more likely outcomes, as Cody Rhodes has been built up like a conquering warrior ahead of the Royal Rumble. He was announced to make his WWE return in the match through a series of weekly video packages that detailed his recovery.

Of all the confirmed names in the Rumble, The American Nightmare is the favorite to win. Cody can mark his comeback by earning a world title match at WrestleMania, possibly eliminating Seth Rollins last.

Rhodes still has unfinished business with The Visionary, who attacked him the night after their Hell in a Cell Match.

#4. Brock Lesnar wins for the second year in a row

Brock Lesnar is yet to be officially confirmed to enter the Royal Rumble Match, but we expect him to be a part of it after his return on RAW XXX. The Beast Incarnate can be considered a favorite in any match he is a part of, with the Rumble being no exception.

The winner of last year's match will always have a chance, even if it is not the desired outcome. That is the power of Lesnar.

If it happens, expect the seven-time WWE Champion to eliminate Bobby Lashley last before punching his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

#3. The Rock returns to WWE and wins the Royal Rumble Match

One last WWE match?

WWE has teased it, so there is at least some possibility, right? The Rock has been rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for years, with this being the best time to do it. As a result, a second Royal Rumble win for The Great One has been deemed likely.

It remains to be seen if The Rock does show up on Saturday, though, as his busy schedule could make things difficult. His return would garner quite a pop from the fans, while WWE could make major headlines if the Hollywood star is back and wins the Rumble.

#2. Sami Zayn wins the Royal Rumble as Roman Reigns watches on

Sami's final test will be at the Rumble.

Roman Reigns will give Sami Zayn one final test at the Royal Rumble to prove he is loyal to The Bloodline. It could have to do with either The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Kevin Owens or the titular 30-man match.

Reigns may order The Honorary Uce to enter the Rumble and win it, so he has an easy WrestleMania title defense. Of course, Zayn winning the match could lead to several possibilities, making it one of the more popular endings to Saturday's show.

#1. Roman Reigns helps Solo Sikoa earn a shocking win

This would be a huge shocker.

Roman Reigns could give Sami Zayn another Royal Rumble-related task on Saturday. Instead of him winning, The Tribal Chief may order him to help Solo Sikoa win the 30-man match. It is not out of the question.

This scenario would see Zayn help Sikoa until the final stages before getting eliminated, only for Reigns to come out and help his cousin himself. This could lead to Solo forfeiting his WrestleMania title shot to his big cousin, The Rock.

A perfect way to set up the mega match at 'Mania while a new face still wins the Rumble. It would be a bold decision from WWE, as fans on the night might be disappointed with this outcome.

