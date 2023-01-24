Brock Lesnar returns to destroy current champion and challenger on WWE RAW 30

Brock Lesnar made a surprising return to WWE RAW 30 to destroy Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

The United States Title scene has been busy over the past several months. Theory tried to fend off both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. However, Lashley earned another match against Theory for the US Championship on RAW 30.

At the start of the show, it was revealed that the match was changed to a No DQ match. In an interview with Cathy Kelley earlier in the night, Lashley said that the stipulation ensured that he couldn't be disqualified for his actions during the match.

The US Title match was the night's main event and turned out pretty well. The only negative side to this match was that although it was No DQ, both superstars relied little on weapons. Perhaps the stipulation was for what transpired later in the match.

During the match's closing moments, Lashley attempted to hit Theory with a spear, but the latter kicked Lashley. He then picked up Bobby, but the challenger reversed into the Hurt Lock.

Theory escaped, but Lashley picked up Theory and drove him through a table. Suddenly, Brock Lesnar's theme music played, and he came out.

Lesnar hit Lashley with an F-5. He then delivered an F-5 on Theory as well, placing him on top of Bobby Lashley, allowing the champ to retain.

It looks like the feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is far from over. We will have to wait and see how The All Mighty responds.

What did you make of the US Championship match? Sound off in the comments section.

