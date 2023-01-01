Released star continues to tease return to WWE at Royal Rumble under Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has continued to tease a return to the Triple H-led company with a tweet recapping his journey in 2022.

Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 15 years before his exit. He made a name for himself in the company as the 'Internet Champion' after being underutilized on TV programming. Cardona was released from his contract in 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 37-year-old recently teased a return to WWE on social media. He has posted a series of tweets in the past, seemingly hinting at his comeback. Cardona added further fuel to the fire with a recent post that recapped his 2022.

Towards the end of the tweet, the former Intercontinental Champion teased a comeback at Royal Rumble as he asked the fans what he could do in 2023 and posted a countdown.

"2022…without a doubt…my favorite year of my career. This run was never about proving anybody wrong…it was about proving myself and my supporters right. Now what am I gonna do in 2023 to top 2022?! Leave your comments in 10…9…8…7…6…5…4…3…2…1……" tweeted Cardona.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona 2022…without a doubt…my favorite year of my career.



This run was never about proving anybody wrong…it was about proving myself and my supporters right.



Now what am I gonna do in 2023 to top 2022?! Leave your comments in 10…9…8…7…6…5…4…3…2…1…… 2022…without a doubt…my favorite year of my career. This run was never about proving anybody wrong…it was about proving myself and my supporters right.Now what am I gonna do in 2023 to top 2022?! Leave your comments in 10…9…8…7…6…5…4…3…2…1…… https://t.co/ShyNVBPcEu

Matt Cardona does not want to return to Triple H's WWE with his old gimmick

Matt Cardona has made a name for himself on the independent circuit since getting released from WWE in 2020.

While the 37-year-old was widely popular among fans as Zack Ryder, he has no intention of returning to the promotion under his old character.

I mean, if it was up to me, if I would ever go back it would be as me, Always Ready Matt Cardona. Now if there was going to be a surprise run in or Royal Rumble something, if the Always Ready music hit or the Woo Woo, hit which one would get a bigger pop? I understand Zack Ryder, but I don't want to. I don't want to live in the past. You know, I'm saying like, I'm 37 years old, I'm in the prime of my career." [H/T - CVV]

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over the keys to WWE's creative department last year. While Cardona was seemingly a victim of inconsistent booking decisions during his time with the promotion, one can expect better, different results this time under Triple H's regime.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes