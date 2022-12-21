Matt Cardona teases WWE return yet again, also teases a return to his old character

Matt Cardona has used social media to tease a return to WWE once again. This time he has also teased a return to his old character "Zack Ryder."

Cardona has arguably been one of the most popular and successful wrestlers in the US outside the two major promotions (WWE and AEW) in the past two years. After being released from the Stamford-based promotion back in April 2020, he took the wrestling world by storm, appearing for the likes of IMPACT Wrestling, GCW and the NWA. The former United States Champion has won titles everywhere he's gone.

Matt, along with his wife and former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, have been linked with a return to the company ever since Tripe H came to power as the Head of Creative in July of this year. With several formerly released superstars returning to the company, many fans have wanted to see the former Zack Ryder return to WWE TV, and he has taken to social media several times to tease a return.

Long Island Iced Z most recently took to Twitter to post a picture of himself holding a folder titled "ZACK RYDER PITCHES." Despite mentioning in the past that his return to the company would not be under his old character, the picture teases him returning to WWE as Zack Ryder.

Despite regular teases, Matt Cardona's WWE return has not been confirmed or even hinted at in any official manner. However, him coming back under the promotion's umbrella is not unrealistic.

Matt Cardona had teased a WWE return with an iconic picture yesterday

Matt Cardona also teased a WWE return yesterday by posting an iconic picture from a decade ago.

The photo in question featured all the champions in the company and was clicked at the TLC pay-per-view on December 18, 2011. It was supposed to represent a new wave of stars being built in the company.

The picture saw every champion pose with their title. At the time it was clicked, CM Punk was the WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan (AEW's Bryan Danielson) had won the World Heavyweight Championship that night, and the same happened to Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) with the US title. Cody Rhodes was the Intercontinental Champion, Beth Phoenix was the Divas Champion, and Air-Boom (Kofi Kingston and Evan Bourne/Matt Sydal) held the tag team titles.

While the picture is quite infamous today, as only three of the seven people in the photo are still employed by WWE, Matt Cardona used it to tease a return to the Stamford-based promotion, and he did get his fans talking.

