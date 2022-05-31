Hangman Page breaks silence after losing to CM Punk at Double or Nothing

Hangman Page is no longer the AEW World Champion after being defeated by CM Punk at Double or Nothing. Nearly two days later, the former champion took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear 2021, in what some fans called the "best example of long-term storytelling." After his victory, the Millennial Cowboy defended his championship on six different occasions before dropping it to the Second City Saint.

Hangman shared what seemed like an emotional reflection, urging his fans to share common love and dignity.

"I’ve had a while to reflect on my time as AEW champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world" - Hangman Tweeted.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world

Some fans weren't happy with Hangman's reign, questioning why he spent far less time on screen than previous champions. However, Hangman is only 30 years old, so another reign is not out of the question.

Need to catch up with the full AEW Double or Nothing results? Check them out via this link.

Evil Uno believes that Hangman Page is a better wrestler than CM Punk

Despite Page taking a loss, he still has devoted fans as well as friends like Evil Uno who believe in him. Leading up to his match against CM Punk, the former AEW champion was praised by Uno, who shared his support for him.

"This is not a slight to Punk in any way, but I don’t think there is a better wrestler on our TV show than Hangman Adam Page. We’ve seen Jericho with the championship, we’ve seen Omega with the championship, we’ve seen Hangman with the championship, and they have all been fantastic. But I think Hangman has proven in the quality of his title defenses, that he is one of the best wrestlers ever." Uno said. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble The presentation of Hangman Page may not have been the best but the guy never missed with his matches as champ. NOT EVEN ONCE. The presentation of Hangman Page may not have been the best but the guy never missed with his matches as champ. NOT EVEN ONCE. https://t.co/N55d69gfki

Hangman Page will likely take a break from television before coming back with a bang. When the Millennial Cowboy does return, he is sure to return ready for another chance at World Championship prominence. Until then, fans will have to be patient to see what the star does next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far