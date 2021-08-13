Hangman Page breaks silence over his indefinite hiatus from AEW

AEW star Hangman Page has finally opened up about his possible absence from the company, which will force him to miss the upcoming pay-per-view All Out.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Hangman Page expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their constant support. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy even hinted at chasing the AEW World Championship once he comes back from a hiatus:

"Thank you to everyone who respected my privacy these past few months and a big ‘eat my ass’ to those who chose not to. I'm madder than hell and you know what im coming for when I get back," Hangman Page said.

thank you to everyone who respected my privacy these past few months and a big ‘eat my ass’ to those who chose not to. im madder than hell and you know what im coming for when i get back. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) August 12, 2021

After Hangman Page slipped away from his opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega, multiple rumors surfaced suggesting that he won't even be competing at the upcoming All Out event in September.

His reported exclusion caused a stir on social media, with people mostly pointing it towards the arrival of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, possibly overshadowing Hangman Page's spotlight.

However, there is no truth to any of these hearsays. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Hangman Page and his wife are due to welcome their first child later this year. Given the circumstances, Hangman Page would like to be present with his family at such a rapturous time.

His hiatus seems to be a blessing in disguise for him as the blockbuster signee of two former WWE superstars would have eventually ruined his possible monumental victory over Kenny Omega.

Based on his Twitter claims, if or whenever Hangman Page returns to the ring, he could be gunning for the AEW World Championship.

Christian Cage replaced Hangman Page for AEW All out

Captain Charisma!

Christian Cage was recently named the new challenger to face Kenny Omega at All Out.

The former WWE Superstar will be challenging The Cleaner for the IMPACT World Championship tonight for the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage.

The company made a smart move by bringing in someone who has a recent history with the AEW World Champion.

Both Christian Cage and Kenny Omega are two of the most technically sound wrestlers of their generation, and pitting them against each other would be nothing short of a stellar contest.

You can watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of AEW Dynamite and NXT here.

Do you think Hangman Page should come after Kenny Omega when he returns to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain