Hangman Page comments on WWE counter-programming AEW All Out

Hangman Page just defended his AEW World Championship at All Out. Following this title defense, he commented on WWE counter-programming All Out.Over the past few months, WWE has booked its PLEs to coincide with AEW's PPVs. They did this during All In: Texas and Forbidden Door. The same strategy continued for All Out 2025, where the sports entertainment juggernaut booked Wrestlepalooza on the same date. Despite this, Tony Khan's promotion was able to sell more than 13,000 tickets for its PPV.Following the show, during the media scrum, Hangman Page was asked about WWE counter-programming AEW. Hangman replied that they are not worried about it because they are focused on delivering the best possible show.&quot;You know, I that's a great question. And because I think that the assumption would be it's talking about it's worried about. But the truth the honest truth is that it's not remotely. You know, it's something that we see coming when it does happen. It's like, 'okay. Yeah. And I figured.' And it's not something we're thinking. We're so focused on what we do here. You know, we've got how many people here today?&quot;He further doubled down on his comments and said that they were still able to sell over 13,000 tickets, and so, they are more committed to giving their best effort.&quot;Over 13,000 people in the building today who came to see us. We've got, I've got knows, hundred hundred, 200, 300. I don't know how many people buy pay per view. I don't know this this stuff. All those people buy those pay per views. They're they're here to watch us. That's what we're focused on. And I know that might not be, like, what you assume is happening with the talk is. That's, like, the honest truth. We are just so committed and so focused on putting forth the best effort that we can. That's all that's on our mind. That's, like, honest to God.&quot; Hangman Page defended his title in the main event of All Out 2025Since winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at All In: Texas, Hangman Page has proven himself to be a fighting champion. He wasn't afraid to offer Mox a rematch and then faced MJF in another huge title defense. Therefore, when Kyle Fletcher challenged him for the World Title, Hangman Page accepted the challenge.Both men delivered a standout contest that was a test of endurance. However, in the end, Page was able to defeat the TNT Champion and retain his title.It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.