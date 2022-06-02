"They blew it from the start" - Wrestling veteran blasts Hangman Page's AEW World Championship reign

Hangman Page lost the AEW World Championship last Sunday, and while fans supported him after his match, not everyone was pleased. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed the star's title reign and criticized his booking.

Page defeated Kenny Omega during Full Gear 2021 after months and months of building up to the battle. While Hangman was initially praised for the title chase, fans quickly questioned his sporadic appearances. They also noted that the star had very few memorable feuds besides against Bryan Danielson.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the former manager praised AEW for letting CM Punk win but questioned why Page won the title in the first place.

"They did the only thing they could do, because it was a joke. Six, seven, or eight guys in the company [are] moreover known, moreover qualified than Adam Page as the champion. They had three years, they blew it, they blew it from the start." (1:11)

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager CM Punk vs Hangman Page may be the single most unpredictable AEW match ever, and I actually love that fact. CM Punk vs Hangman Page may be the single most unpredictable AEW match ever, and I actually love that fact. https://t.co/syHmtr14TA

Cornette continued as he slammed Hangman Page's booking from the start.

"They booked [Page] to be a milk sop imbecile. First he’s a f***ing sad morose drunk, then he’s a f***ing milk drinking cowboy. [And] he’s hanging out with job guys." (1:28)

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was the AEW World Champion for only 197 days, surpassing inaugural World Champion Chris Jericho's reign by 15 days.

Jim Cornette believes Hangman Page should have been the TNT Champion first

During his title run, the 30-year-old star picked up some notable victories against top names like Adam Cole and Lance Archer.

Speaking on the same podcast, Jim Cornette questioned the former champion's reign and proposed an alternative creative idea.

"I’m not even saying Adam Page is a bad worker. [AEW] decided they were gonna make him a World Champion and they did nothing to make that come to fruition. As a result they ended up with a champion nobody believes is a champion. If he’d had been a TNT Champion, everything would have been fine." (2:43)

Hangman Page will likely be off television for some time, but he could very well capture the TNT Championship when he returns.

