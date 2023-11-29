Hangman Page seemingly takes a shot at CM Punk after his WWE return

CM Punk and Hangman Page were involved in a feud that would ultimately become controversial. Page recently took to social media to post an interesting story, which makes it seem like there might still be some heat between the two.

While there's no definite moment that could be linked to when Punk's issues with AEW began, many have pointed to his first heated promo with Hangman as where it might have started. Page wasn't involved in the infamous "Brawl Out Incident," but after Tony Khan's refusal to comment on CM Punk's WWE return, it seems that legal bindings are keeping all parties from talking.

Interestingly, Hangman Page recently took to his Instagram account to post a story of himself with the song 'NDA' by Megan Thee Stallion. Could this be a reference to Khan hinting that he can't legally comment on anything related to Punk and ultimately be a shot at The Second City Saint?

CM Punk was the last one to publically take a shot at Hangman Page

During the controversial All Out 2022 post-show media scrum, CM Punk notably called Page "empty-headed." However, this wasn't his last shot at the Anxious Millenial Cowboy, as during an AEW Collision show in Carolina, Punk took another shot at Hangman Page once the show went off the air.

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys." [H/T: Fightful]

According to reports at the time, this particular shot wasn't sanctioned by AEW. While it's not confirmed that Hangman's now-expired Instagram Story was in reference to CM Punk and Tony Khan, it might just be some last-ditch retribution against the veteran.

