'Hangman' Page sends a five-word message to Swerve Strickland after AEW Full Gear match

AEW star 'Hangman' Adam Page suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. Page recently took to Instagram to send an interesting message to Strickland.

The victory against Page has cemented Swerve Strickland's spot at the top of the card in All Elite Wrestling. Many expect The Mogul Embassy member to become a world champion in 2024.

On Instagram, Adam Page shared his blood-drinking photograph from the match and hinted that he was not done with Swerve Strickland.

"You are with me forever," wrote Page in the post's caption.

Swerve Strickland sends a message to the AEW roster after Full Gear

AEW Full Gear featured a hard-hitting matchup between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, which got the fans buzzing and brought some new eyes to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion had a lot to get off his chest after the victory:

“You can't take me to hell. You are already there. You can't take me somewhere that I've already been, and I have real estate in you son of a bit*h. Texas, LA. I don't care if it's Seattle. I don't care if it's across the globe. I don't care if we go to the UK and we do this again. I own you now, Hangman. After this bulls**t, I own AEW. Everybody in that locker room better fu****g fear me," Strickland said.

The 33-year-old added:

"That's for God da*n right. Like I said, I am just getting started. Whose house? This is Swerve’s house. Now, this is Swerve’s dungeon, and I am hanging everybody like the executioner that I am. Believe that. Hangman, we better be done 'cause the next time you step in the ring with me, you're dead."

