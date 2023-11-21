Swerve Strickland shows off gruesome scars from AEW Full-Gear

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page recently had one of the most brutal matches in AEW history. Naturally, after all the bloodshed, both men have likely suffered scars, and Strickland has now taken to social media to show his off.

Many have praised the heated clash between the two men over the weekend, with some of the opinion that their bout stole the show. Their feud might be over for now, but both men - especially Strickland - will carry long-lasting reminders of their match.

In a recent post, Swerve Strickland shared a picture of his healing scars from the wounds he suffered during AEW Full-Gear. According to the star himself, he suffered the injuries during Hangman Page's shocking barbed-wire Moonsault onto him.

"Most painful moonsault I've ever taken...," Strickland posted.

Traditionally, wrestlers go all out with special ring gear for every pay-per-view, and Swerve Strickland went the extra mile to make things special last weekend. Shortly after the bout, the star took to his Instagram story and revealed that his attire for AEW Full-Gear was an homage to the late Bray Wyatt.

Swerve Strickland has officially put the AEW locker room on notice

Strickland has clearly elevated himself after Full Gear and has now proven that he's a main-event star. Shortly after the bloody pay-per-view - while still in bandages - Swerve Strickland cut a heated promo calling out the entire AEW roster.

“You can't take me to hell. You are already there. You can't take me somewhere that I've already been and I have real estate in you son of a bit*h. Texas, LA. I don't care if it's Seattle. I don't care if it's across the globe. I don't care if we going to the UK and we do this again. I own you now Hangman. After this bulls**t, I own AEW. Everybody in that locker room better fu****g fear me."

"That's for God damn right. Like I said, I am just getting started. Whose house? This is Swerve’s house. Now, this is Swerve’s dungeon and I am hanging everybody like the executioner that I am. Believe that. Hangman, we better be done coz the next time you step in the ring with me, you're dead,” Strickland said.

It remains to be seen if the two men will resume their feud, but Swerve Strickland is clearly up for the task. Only time will tell, but until then, the AEW roster will have to watch their backs.

