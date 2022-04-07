Hangman Page set to face former WWE star in a title match on AEW Rampage, major stipulation announced

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with a dream match between Adam Cole and former world champion Christian Cage. The former NXT champion was victorious and then got himself a title match against Hangman Page.

Adam Cole instigated Adam Page for weeks for another shot at the AEW World Championship. The Panama City Playboy insisted that Page beating him at Revolution was a fluke, and the former would beat the champ in a rematch. Cole even stole Page's title and conducted a mock celebration.

On this week's Dynamite, Cole took the mic after beating Christian with The Boom. Before he could say much, Hangman came out and granted the former his wish.

The champ said he would defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole on next week's Rampage in a Texas Death Match.

Adam Page has defended the AEW World Title in a Texas Death Match before

This will not be the first time Page has defended the championship in this stipulation. The Cowboy's last Texas Death match saw him successfully retain the title against Lance Archer.

There are plenty of reasons why Page chose this stipulation for his rematch with the Panama City Playboy. The Cowboy could feel the stipulation is not only an advantage but also a means to punish Cole for his actions over the past few weeks.

