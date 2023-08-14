Hangman Page shares first post after CM Punk's unexpected jibe at him on Collision⁩

Former AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page is yet to respond to the jabs taken at him by CM Punk, but the recent post by him probably reveals something.

Last week, after AEW Collision went off the air, CM Punk interacted with the crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina, after suffering a loss in the main event against House of Black in the trios title match. Nonetheless, Punk yet again attracted controversy with his words.

The Second City Saint took a jibe at his former rival, Hangman Adam Page, whom he allegedly had real-life beef with. Punk made fun of Hangman, claiming he can't sell merchandise and many more offensive things. However, Page was unfortunately not there to answer.

Nonetheless, Hangman was reportedly in Greensboro at the time of Collision for the taping of an interview for this week's Dynamite. However, he was reportedly also asked not to enter the Greensboro Colliseum when the Saturday show was ongoing.

Nevertheless, although Adam Page might not have been allowed to enter the arena, he surely enjoyed his time in the city as he shared a picture of him drinking wine with the song "My Kink is Karma" playing, informing everyone he was in Greensboro. Interestingly, it was the first post after Punk cut the off-air promo.

Will Hangman Adam Page reignite his rivalry with CM Punk?

CM Punk had a memorable feud against Hangman Adam Page last year in pursuit of the AEW World title. However, the rivalry got more personal than just the title, as both had alleged beef against each other due to statements made in a promo which were not planned.

Nevertheless, Punk managed to capture the title at the culmination of the feud, and both are yet to share the squared circle again. Meanwhile, this might be the perfect time for the higher-ups to reignite the rivalry, and also for the two to settle their differences, as Punk's recent jibe could be the beginning.

Henceforth, only time will tell how things play out between Punk and Hangman in the future, and whether fans will get to see the two feuding yet again, even after the contriversies.

