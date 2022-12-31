"Happy anniversary babe" - WWE star Liv Morgan sends a five-word message to AEW star's wife, recalls controversial storyline

WWE star Liv Morgan has recalled her controversial storyline with CJ Perry (aka Lana) from their days together in the Stamford-based company.

Earlier today, Lana sent a message to Morgan on her Instagram story. She recalled the incident from WWE RAW 2019, where Liv and Miro (fka Rusev) crashed her on-screen wedding to Bobby Lashley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded to Perry's Instagram story and wished her a "happy anniversary."

"Forever iconic. Happy anniversary babe @thecjperry."

Check out a screengrab of Liv Morgan's Instagram story:

Perry's husband, Miro, is currently signed to AEW. The duo previously worked together in WWE and was regarded as an on-screen power couple.

Since arriving in AEW, Miro has been booked dominantly. He also captured the TNT Championship but has been irregularly booked in 2022. It remains to be seen when Miro will be brought back on TV by Tony Khan and if his wife Lana will ever join him in AEW.

Liv Morgan recently spoke about her slow burn in WWE

Liv Morgan recently spoke about her upcoming goals in 2023. In 2022, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was highly successful, even scoring wins over Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on the latest episode of RAW via virtual attendance, Morgan claimed that she loved to embrace the dark side. Following her loss to Rousey at Extreme Rules, the 28-year-old star introduced a much edgier character on TV.

Morgan further claimed that she loved the pain, and it made her feel alive, especially since dropping the SmackDown Women's Title. She said:

"2023 is all about raising the stakes; it's about being extreme, taking it to the next level. I kind of love the pain. It kind of makes me feel alive, especially after losing my title."

Morgan has been teaming up with Tegan Nox on the blue brand. However, her goal will be to regain the SmackDown Women's Title in 2022, currently held by Charlotte Flair.

