Lana sends a message to Liv Morgan on the 3-year anniversary of her wedding to Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Lana, aka CJ Perry, sent a message to Liv Morgan on the anniversary of her on-screen marriage to Bobby Lashley.

On the final WWE RAW of 2019, Perry married Bobby Lashley in the middle of the ring. The wedding was marred by Rusev (now Miro) and Liv Morgan's interference. The latter made her long-awaited return that night and professed her love for Perry.

Perry has now shared a message to Liv Morgan on her Instagram story on the big wedding anniversary. Check out her story HERE.

"@yaonlylivvonce the memories of this train wreck off [sic] a wedding and marriage."

CJ Perry sends an amusing message to Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan later shared her honest thoughts on the romantic angle with Lana

Lana was let go by WWE last year. Morgan is still a mainstay on WWE TV and has had quite a successful 2022.

She has previously spoken up about her controversial angle with Perry. Here's what she said while talking to Inside The Ropes:

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”

Unfortunately, Perry's WWE release ended any hopes for a revival of this angle. She hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since she was let go by WWE. On the other hand, Morgan wrestles regularly and has become a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Did you enjoy the Lana-Liv Morgan romantic angle that didn't go anywhere in the end? Sound off!

