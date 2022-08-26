Happy Corbin reacts to AEW personality's bold claim about Eddie Kingston controversy

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding AEW star Eddie Kingston.

The crux of the animosity between Kingston and fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara was that Guevara called The Mad King fat, which was seen as burying Kingston. Since the report made its way into the public eye, many have proceeded to call Kingston fat, overweight and out-of-shape.

With this in mind, AEW announcer Taz took to Twitter to explicitly blast anyone who criticizes a wrestler due to their appearance, which prompted WWE's Happy Corbin to agree.

"I'm built for go not for show ha." said @BaronCorbinWWE

Corbin has also come under fire in the past for his appearance, and the fact that he regularly wears a shirt when he wrestles. But that hasn't stopped him from accomplishing a multitude of accolades in WWE, including the King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the United States Championship.

Eddie Kingston isn't the first AEW star to be body-shamed on social media

Some of the biggest stars in the history of the business have looked like they were chizzled out of granite. This has led to a perception in wrestling that you need a certain look to get over with fans.

In AEW, the criticism of performers' bodies has cropped up on a number of occasions. Not only with Eddie Kingston most recently, but also with Chris Jericho and even Adam Cole, with the latter being shamed for being too skinny!

Once again, that hasn't stopped all three of those names from being some of the most successful and popular in the promotion. Eddie Kingston is one of the biggest names on the AEW roster who garners a significant reaction when he shows up at an event.

