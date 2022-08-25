Happy Corbin sends a three-word response to top AEW star's incredible promo on Dynamite

AEW star Ricky Starks has caught the attention of Happy Corbin with his incredible promo on this week's episode of Dynamite.

After losing the FTW Championship to Hook a few weeks ago, Starks was betrayed by Powerhouse Hobbs.

In the aftermath of Team Taz's implosion, Starks has his sights set on his former tag team partner. This week on Dynamite, he challenged Hobbs to a match at All Out.

Reacting to Starks' promo from the show, Happy Corbin sent out a three-word message.

"Dude is money!" he wrote.

Shortly after Starks' promo and challenge, AEW confirmed that a match between him and Hobbs has been added to the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

How did fans react to Happy Corbin's tweet regarding Ricky Starks?

In reaction to Happy Corbin's tweet where he seemingly praised Ricky Starks, fans also seemed to share the same sentiments.

Reacting to the tweet, most fans on social media praised Starks. Check out the reactions below:

Additionally, Twitter user @cadoob79 suggested that Starks could fit in well if he transitioned from AEW to WWE. The former FTW Champion's friend and former colleague, Cody Rhodes, also jumped ship earlier this year.

Check out the tweet below:

Dubs @cadoob79 @BaronCorbinWWE I can't wait to see him go to WWE. @BaronCorbinWWE I can't wait to see him go to WWE.

Starks' last in-ring bout was a match against another one of his former tag team partners, Aaron Solo, whom he defeated a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

Despite The Factory trying its best to get its hands on Starks on behalf of Hobbs, the 32-year-old star outsmarted QT Marshall's group, much to Powerhouse's frustrations.

September 4th will be the first time both Starks and Hobbs will feature on an All Out match card. The two men, who have been highly praised by fans recently, will aim to steal the show in Illinois.

Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comments below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy