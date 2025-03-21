"Happy retirement OG" - Malakai Black pays tribute to influential ex-World Champion after final match

The former WWE NXT Champion Malakai Black paid tribute to a former ROH World Champion on his recent retirement. The former House of Black leader sent out a special message for the veteran as well.

Malakai Black paid homage to the influential former ROH World Champion Homicide. The 48-year-old veteran is known for his time in the Ring of Honor and TNA. He is also famous for his violent death matches on the independent wrestling scene. Homicide recently wrestled the last match of his nearly 30-year professional wrestling career.

In his last match, Homicide teamed with Bull James to secure a win over Afa Jr. and Mike Santana at an Outlaw Wrestling event. On the occasion of his retirement from professional wrestling, Homicide received a heartfelt message from the former AEW star Malakai Black.

The King of Black Throne took to his Instagram handle to share a story about Homicide's retirement. Along with a picture of the veteran, Black also wrote the following message for the veteran:

"Happy retirement to one of the most important figures in modern Professional Wrestling. 30 years of violence and innovation. Happy retirement OG."

A screenshot of Malakai's story about Homicide. (Image credits: Instagram)

Malakai Black's WWE return date reportedly revealed

Malakai Black parted ways with WWE back in 2021 and had been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster until his recent release. Following his AEW departure, Black has been rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly four years.

Meanwhile, a recent report has seemingly revealed the return date of his return. According to a report from Cory Hays of PWNexus, Malakai (fka Aleister Black) is expected to make his WWE return on the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania 41 on April 25 from Fort Worth, Texas.

Moreover, the speculations about Aleister Black's return are ongoing, and fans will have to wait and see whether he actually makes his way back to the WWE.

