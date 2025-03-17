Aleister Black's WWE return date seemingly revealed - Reports

Aleister Black is rumored to be coming back to WWE after his release from All Elite Wrestling on February 10. The latest reports suggest that Black already has a return date penciled in.

Ad

A month after getting released by WWE, The Harbinger of Fury joined AEW in July 2021. He formed the House of Black, but he never received a singles push at the top of the card. He only won the AEW Trios Championship during his four-year stay there.

On the March 14 episode of SmackDown, two vignettes were aired pointing to two new WWE Superstars joining the brand. One of the vignettes alluded to Black though nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Ad

Trending

According to Cory Hays of PWNexus, Aleister Black is expected to return on the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of SmackDown. It will be on April 25 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

While nothing is official just yet, WWE aired multiple vignettes for Penta before his debut. The teasers progressed over a few weeks before an eventual confirmation. The company could do the same for Aleister Black and Rey Fenix.

As for Black potentially getting assigned to SmackDown, his real-life wife Zelina Vega is part of the blue brand and WWE prefers to keep couples on the same show. In addition, he might be joining the Friday night show given the teaser aired on SmackDown.

Ad

Aleister Black's first stint in WWE

After a successful career in Europe as Tommy End, Aleister Black joined WWE in 2016. He feuded with several top singles stars on NXT before receiving a push in 2018, wherein he won the NXT Championship.

Black was called up to the main roster in February 2019 alongside Ricochet, forming a tag team with the high-flying star. It was not well-received by fans since both stars were better as solo acts rather than being in a team.

Ad

After splitting up with Ricochet, the former NXT Champion had an undefeated streak. Some of the biggest stars he defeated include AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.

Black would be absent from WWE TV for months before returning and attacking Big E. His program with The New Day member didn't pay off as he was released before a match could take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback